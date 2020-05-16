Leftover masks and gloves? Now what?

What are we supposed to do with masks and gloves (now commonly called PPE) after they're no longer usable?

Maybe the elastic snapped, or maybe the mask was single-use. The City of Knoxville's Recycling Whiz says these can't get mixed in with regular trash.

"Masks and gloves, regardless of whether you're healthy or sick, we should always treat them as if one is sick, right? We may not know until later if we are ill. So those need to go in a plastic bag," Patience Melnik said.

Same for the bandanas you may have worn instead of a mask. Melnik told WVLT News that the double wrapping - while it does create more garbage - helps keep workers safe.

