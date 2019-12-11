Legendary UT coaching trio ranked among ESPN's best

ESPN has revealed it's top 150 college football coaches of all time.

Paul Bear Bryant, Nick Saban and Knute Rockne are your top three.

Three is also the number of Tennessee coaches in the poll.

The General, Robert Neyland is the highest ranked of those three at Number 36. Neyland won 7-conference titles and the 1951 national championship.

Johnny Majors is ranked No.62. Majors had 12 winning seasons at UT and three SEC titles. He also won the national title at Pittsburgh back in 1976.

Phillip Fulmer won it all back in 1998. The current Tennessee Director of Athletics comes in at No. 94. He's a College Football Hall of Famer and coached soon to be NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. By the way, Houston's Bill Yoeman comes in at #150.

Click on the attached link to see the entire poll.

