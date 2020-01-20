Legendary fertility statues on display at Ripley's

Legendary fertility statues are at on display at Ripley’s Believe It or Not.

They are made of ebony wood and carved along the Ivory Coast in the 1930’s.

Ripley’s acquired them in 1993 and put them in the corporate office and immediately six people in the office were pregnant. Ripley's has documented thousands of people who’ve touched them and become pregnant.

So far Gatlinburg is waiting to see if the magic traveled there.

“We haven’t had any since we’ve been in Gatlinburg, but we did get a phone call from someone that touched them in San Antonio where they came from before they came to us and they said that they were pregnant,” said Suzanne DeSear, Ripley’s Believe It Or Not.

The statues are in Gatlinburg only for a few more weeks. They head to Myrtle Beach February 17th.

