A new piece of legislation is looking to help the environment by limiting the amount of balloons that are allowed to be released in Virginia.

According to the Virginia Legislative Information System, SB 318 would limit the amount of balloons you can release per hour from 49 to just one.

That bill is led by Sen. Jennifer Kiggans (R) and passed through the Senate earlier this week.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.