Lenoir City 5th grader makes masks for community

While being out of school, 10-year-old Marrett Beckler has picked up a new hobby of sewing masks.

"Well, I put a tally every single time, and I made 156," said Marrett Beckler.

Beckler said she learned how to create the masks while watching a YouTube video. She said it all started when she made a mask for her mother, then she started to receive more orders.

"My biggest order was 25 for a local gym," said Beckler.

She said it typically takes her around five minutes to complete one mask. Her father, Jonah Beckler, couldn't be more proud of his daughter.

"It started out as something fun and then with more orders coming in it was hard for a 10-year-old to sit and do that for that long, and she could've quit but didn't," said Jonah.

Marrett said she is currently making blankets and tu-tus for her cousins. She also plans to donate money raised from the masks to the Children's Hospital.

To order a mask, you can send an email to jennifer.beckler@gmail.com.

