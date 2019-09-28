Lenoir City High School addresses alleged hit list

The Lenoir City High School was made aware of a reported hit list Friday afternoon which proved untrue.

The school explains that multiple members of the staff as well as the two school resource officers investigated this. They say the claims were untrue.

Parents were concerned about the situation and took their worries to Facebook for clarity.

We spoke with the Lenoir City Police Department who explained that this wasn't investigated by their department due to the school explaining that it wasn't true.

Parents of students at the school reached out to WVLT to express that they didn't feel it was properly investigated.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.

