STAR rider celebrates milestone

An East Tennessee therapeutic riding program celebrated a familiar face on Thursday, October 3, marking the 30 year anniversary of George Morgan singing up for services at Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding, STAR, based in Lenoir City.

On its Facebook page, STAR wrote, "George has been riding at STAR since 1989, that is almost as long as STAR has been around!! 30 years George has been coming to STAR to hang out with his 4 legged and 2 legged friends."

The post described Morgan as always happy to see his volunteers and his horse.

His aunt wrote a thank you letter to STAR acknowledging the organization's commitment to Morgan, "I know the he is one of your oldest and longest attending students."

STAR offers several programs designed to help people through the healing power of horses. The therapeutic riding program serves people of all ages with varying types of special needs. It's Heroes and Horses program helps veterans with disabilities. Changing Strides caters to at-risk youth, and Minis In Motion uses miniature horses and donkeys for tours at schools and long term care facilities.

STAR was created in 1987 and is the only therapeutic riding program in East Tennessee that holds premier accreditation from the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH), which sets international industry standards for health and safety.

