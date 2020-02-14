Lessons in love from the O'Connor Senior Center

Folks gathered at the John T. O'Connor Senior Center today, on Valentine's Day, and gave some much-needed words of wisdom about love.

On a whiteboard, they posted sticky notes with their best advice. Some were words of general advice, such as "communicate" and "love always."

Others were funny, such as the advice from one man who said, "toilet seat down." 'Down' was underlined twice.

One person simply wrote "don't."

What's your best relationship advice?

