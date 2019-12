After some confusion, Tennessee football is headed to the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Vols will face Indiana on January 2 at 7 p.m.

Initial reports stated Tennessee would be going to the Music City Bowl. Soon after, it became clear that it would not happen like that.

The last time Tennessee was in the Gator Bowl was at the end of the 2014 season. The Vols beat Iowa in that game, 45-28.

