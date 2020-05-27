Lexington bar under fire after video surfaces showing large crowd inside

A Lexington bar is under fire, after a video surfaced showing large crowds gathering inside.

It happened at The Paddock on Limestone near downtown Lexington. The bar reopened Friday, adding food to its menu.

The Paddock lines UK's campus and, like other businesses there, has faced hard times since COVID-19 canceled events and sent college students home. They recently got a permit to serve food, allowing them to open last Friday like other restaurants.

It was sometime likely over the weekend, this video was taken:



i guess lexington just stayed inside for 10 weeks for the paddock bars to do this pic.twitter.com/rflruU8ZRW — maybe: mak (@bigmakball) May 25, 2020

Owners tell us with the 33 percent capacity in place, they are allowed roughly 40 people inside and about 85 outside. Something even they say is not happening in that video.

We talked with them Tuesday about the video, which they first saw this morning. They say doormen are always keeping an eye out for limiting the number of people coming to the bar, and encourage social distancing.

They’ve received some backlash for the video, but say they’re adjusting as they go, trying to make a profit but keep health in mind too.

“If we really wanted to make money and that was all this was about we would have the other side open we would be open until 2 AM would be doing as many people as we could and we’re just not we close early we keep one side shut down and we’re just trying our best,” Erick Ostrander, owner of The Paddock.

Health department workers tell WKYT they will be investigating which will include talking with the owners about making changes to ensure safety. Over time, if compromises are not met, the health department could shut the bar down.