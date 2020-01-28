Man accused of sexually assaulting, killing young girl in Lexington

Lexington police arrested a man in connection to the death of a young girl in December 2018.

Police say 33-year-old Andrew Buster was arrested Monday on charges of murder and sodomy.

He is accused of sexually assaulting and killing 3-year-old Lillyann Grace Reck.

Police say officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 1000 block of Cross Keys Road on December 10, 2018, for an unresponsive child.

Buster was allegedly watching Lillyann while her mother was at work.

Lillyann died a few days later.

The medical examiner’s office ruled Lillyann’s death a homicide and DNA evidence later confirmed evidence of foul play.

Buster is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center without bond. He is expected to appear in court February 4.

