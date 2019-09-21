Lexington police: Knoxville woman arrested for human trafficking

A Knoxville woman was arrested for human trafficking in Kentucky Thursday night.

Lexington police arrested Savannah Gribanow for human trafficking involving an 18-year-old victim from Michigan. They say Gribanow took the victim's cell phone and forced her into prostitution.

According to police, Gribanow held the victim against her will while traveling between different hotels.

The victim told police Gribanow manipulated her, according to Gribanow's arrest citation.

