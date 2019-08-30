Ky police: Newborn boy found dead was left in hot car for 'several hours'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a newborn boy is dead after being left in a hot car for several hours.

Police investigation on Barksdale Drive

The Fayette County Coroner's Office said 2-month-old boy Valen Hakizimana died from hyperthermia Thursday night on Barksdale Drive.

Police were called to Barksdale Drive around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after learning the newborn had died. Investigators believe a family member unintentionally left the child in a car for several hours Thursday. The high temperature in Lexington on Thursday was 84 degrees.

Officers have not announced if there is a criminal investigation at this time.

