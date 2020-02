Police in Lexington confirmed they are investigating a woman's death as a homicide.

Officers were called to Shaftsbury road just before 11 p.m. Thursday. They found a woman dead in her bedroom.

The coroner has not released the woman's name, but officials confirm she was in her 30s.

At least one other person was in the home at the time.

Police have taken a few people in for questioning. No charged have been filed.

