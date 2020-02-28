Blood drive helps Knox County girl battling leukemia

A Knox County girl battling leukemia is one step closer to recovery thanks to help from the community.

"I love being able to help them any way I can," said Adam Holland.

First Baptist Academy student,Addie Bennett, 9, has been battling leukemia for months now.

"She's had multiple at least, at least 12 transfusions at this point," explained Christopher Bennett, Addie's dad.

He said her school and church communities supported her by donating blood.

"This is just another example of all the light we've seen around us in a dark time for us. So it's just been a really incredible thing," said Bennett.

Adam Holland is the family's pastor.

"I love just being able to participate and encourage others to participate to help out so, anything at all to help out," said Holland.

Chris said Addie continues to undergo chemotherapy, but has made improvements.

"She is one tough cookie," said Bennett.

More than 60 pints of blood were donated. Every pint donated lowers the cost of her transfusions.

"I hope to see her fully recovered, cancer free," explained Holland. "Just so 10 years from now we can look back on this and just see all the people who've invested in her life and now see her living a healthy, productive, happy life."

If you want to donate blood at a Medic Regional Blood Center, you can say Addie's name so transfusion credits go to support her.

The family also said they are grateful to everyone for their continued support.

Next Addie will undergo a stem cell transplant in Nashville in the early summer 2020.

Her brother is a match and will be donating.

