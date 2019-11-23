"Lights over Gatinburg" to shine at SkyLift Park

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park announced its "Lights Over Gatlinburg” will transform America’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge with twinkling archways, a tunnel of vibrant lights.

The event runs from Nov. 25 to Jan. 31, 2020 at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park. It invites guests to experience the attraction to enjoy hot cocoa, snacks and trimmed trees on the SkyDeck. Visitors will see thousands of sparkling bulbs along the bridge. The inaugural display is a treat for all ages.

“From Christmas trees to carolers and all of the bright lights in between, Downtown Gatlinburg is a bucket-list destination for thousands each winter, and we’re thrilled for the SkyBridge to join the stunning skyline this season,” said Randy Watson, general manager. “Near and far, we want to excite guests with our newest traditions and ensure they make the best holiday memories with their families year after year.”

Those who bring a new, packaged toy to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains will get a $4 off admission discount until Dec. 16. Tickets are available at the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park ticket office or online.

