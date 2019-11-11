Lincoln Co. family offering $3K reward in search for missing 14-year-old

The Lincoln County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Summer Denney was last seen on Nov. 5 walking down Harris Creek Road. (Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

Summer Denney was reportedly last seen November 5 walking down Harris Creek Road. Her mother, Andria Mattingly, said Summer took off after they got into an argument.

"I was unable to get her back in my vehicle," Mattingly said. "And that was the last time I talked to her or have seen her."

Mattingly said she's dealt with similar incidents before when Summer has snuck out of the house for a few hours. But, what's different this time is there's been no sign of her since Tuesday.

"It doesn't look like she's been on any kind of social media," Mattingly said. "We've talked to her friends, we've talked to friends of friends."

Despite the community full of support behind them, there are so many questions keeping Mattingly and her family on edge.

"Just not knowing where she is, if she's cold or hungry, if she's safe, or if she's with a total stranger," Mattingly said.

But, it would only take one answer to provide some comfort.

"Even if she's not ready to give up and come back home if she would just send one message that she is still alive and she can hear us, that would make me feel so much better," Mattingly said.

Denney is 5’4” tall, with blue eyes and blond hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings, and a gray hoodie with the word ‘pink’ on the front and on the hood.

Anyone with information about Denney’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Mattingly said her family is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to her Summer's safe return.

