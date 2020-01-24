Lions clubs merge in Morristown-Hamblen area to remain strong

People living on the streets of Morristown and taking refuge overnight at the MATS warming station have a more comfortable bed for sleeping now, thanks to a donation by Lions Club members.

"The Lions Club has been a huge partnership with MATS," said Executive Assistant Aletha Purkey with the Ministerial Association Temporary Shelter. The Lions are working to expand the warming station with an even bigger project in the future.

Helping at MATS is just one of several projects that Morristown-Hamblen Lions Club members have in mind to help their community. They continue with eyeglass donations and vision screenings for preschoolers. They plan on assisting with an upcoming vision clinic in their area by Remote Area Medical.

However, to stay strong enough as a local organization, the club that will become official as a newly merged group is joining what have been the Morristown and Hamblen County Lions. Membership Chair Gene Honeycutt said this will help the group be better stewards of resources.

"Better serve our community. We can better support the charities that we care about."

Group Treasurer and vision volunteer Janice Hawkins said programs around the area would lose out if the clubs could not continue together.

"I think the community would have a real loss. There are people that I refer to as our sight program. We've done cataract surgeries also."

The clubs are in the process of inducting officers and making the merger official.

