Liquor store burglaries up 53 percent from last year, TBI says

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released information on crime rates to "illustrate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic" in the state.

TBI said they compared data from January, February and March of 2019 to the same months of 2020 to get the data trends.

TBI said burglaries have decreased by approximately 17 percent, overall, and that burglaries reported in a home decreased about 20 percent.

However, burglaries reported in "many public places" have increased. TBI said burglaries of liquor stores have gone up 53 percent, while burglaries of department/discount stores have gone up 15 percent.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that crimes reported as domestic violence have decreased by 4 percent, while "the combined number of reported thefts and crimes designated as violent in nature" decreased by 5 percent. They added that the number of those same types of crimes involving a firearm increased by more then 3 percent.

“We are thankful to the state’s law enforcement agencies for prioritizing these data submissions,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “This snapshot helps all stakeholders have a better idea of how the pandemic has impacted public safety. I join all of my law enforcement colleagues in reminding the public all of our agencies are here to help during this, and every, emergency.”

