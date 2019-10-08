Lisa Frank creates a '90s kids dream room

An Iconic 90s brand was brought back in a completely new way.

Hotels.com teamed up with Lisa Frank to create the Lisa Frank Flat that will make guests feel like they walked right into a scene from one of the iconic 90s notebooks.

The Lisa Frank Flat is described as a fully-customized penthouse suite at the Barsala in Los Angeles.

Nostalgic 90s kids can stay in the suite for $199 per night. The space is full of the Lisa Frank designs that plastered school supplies decades ago including murals, rainbow curtains, cat printed pillows and a light-up canopy bed.

The suite is full of 90s goodies like gel pens, Cheez Balls and Pixy Stix.

The Lisa Frank Flat will be available to book on Oct. 11.

