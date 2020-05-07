List of areas to open in Great Smoky Mountain National Park announced

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) — Great Smoky Mountain National Park officials released a list of park areas set to open on Saturday:
Open Roads
Newfound Gap Road
Little River Road
Cherokee Orchard Road
Laurel Creek Road
Cades Cove Loop Rd.
Open Restrooms
Restrooms at Newfound Gap
Restrooms at Sugarlands Visitor Center
Restrooms at Oconaluftee Visitor Center
Restrooms near Cable Mill in Cades Cove
Restrooms at Abram Falls Trailhead
Open picnic areas
Chimney Tops Picnic Area
Metcalf Bottoms Picnic Area (pavilion closed)
Collins Creek Picnic Area (pavilion closed)
Deep Creek Picnic Area (pavilion closed)
Cades Cove Picnic Area
Backcountry operations
Laurel Falls Trail Closed
Alum Cave Trail Closed
Chimney Tops Trail Closed
Clingmans Dome Tower Closed
All other trails and backcountry campsites & shelters are open with reduced capacity limits. Many trailheads will not be accessible due to road access.
