List of areas to open in Great Smoky Mountain National Park announced

Great Smoky Mountain National Park officials released a list of park areas set to open on Saturday:

Open Roads

Newfound Gap Road

Little River Road

Cherokee Orchard Road

Laurel Creek Road

Cades Cove Loop Rd.

Open Restrooms

Restrooms at Newfound Gap

Restrooms at Sugarlands Visitor Center

Restrooms at Oconaluftee Visitor Center

Restrooms near Cable Mill in Cades Cove

Restrooms at Abram Falls Trailhead

Open picnic areas

Chimney Tops Picnic Area

Metcalf Bottoms Picnic Area (pavilion closed)

Collins Creek Picnic Area (pavilion closed)

Deep Creek Picnic Area (pavilion closed)

Cades Cove Picnic Area

Backcountry operations

Laurel Falls Trail Closed

Alum Cave Trail Closed

Chimney Tops Trail Closed

Clingmans Dome Tower Closed

All other trails and backcountry campsites & shelters are open with reduced capacity limits. Many trailheads will not be accessible due to road access.

