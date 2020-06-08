"Listen to your players" says legendary Georgia coach Vince Dooley

Legendary Georgia head coach Vince Dooley knows a thing or two about success. He was a man of great stability during times of change and vision in critical times that helped shape the path of college football.

When talking with the coach about the passing of Tennessee's Johnny Majors, Sports Director Rick Russo asked Dooley about the difficult times coaches are facing these days in the midst of Covid-19 and civil unrest across the country.

Well, even at the age of 88, coach Dooley's response was quick and direct.

"Coaches always face a lot of challenges, but I have to say today that coaches' challenges are even greater than I can ever remember," said Dooley. "These young people are so adaptable to modern technology but are also able to listen. It's extremely important as coaches that you listen to your players. We've had this incredible situation that's divided this country and the police brutality that we're talking about, to learn about it, and to find out about their life and what their concerns are and what's best. You can certainly lead them and direct them, but you must listen to them to start with, in order to do that."