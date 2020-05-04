Little Ponderosa launches 'Sponsor A Zoo Animal' program

Little Ponderosa Zoo has struggled financially during the coronavirus pandemic. The zoo now has a program 'Sponsor A Zoo Animal' where people can sign up to help feed the zoo animals.

The program offers a variety of sponsorship levels, helping feed different animals for different periods of time. You can feed a tiger for a month for $350, feed a kangaroo for 2 weeks for $200, feed a wolf for a week for $100 or feed a fox, lemur, or white peacock for 1 day for $20.

"During this time of Covid19, your support is vital for the animals," the zoo wrote in a Facebook Post.

Anyone who sponsors an animal will receive a digital certificate and recognition on the zoo's Facebook page. For more information about how you can help out dial (865) 457-5536.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.