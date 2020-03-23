Little Ponderosa Zoo struggles financially during coronavirus pandemic

Small businesses, especially non-profits are taking a financial hit as many people are forced to practice social distancing and self-isolation.

Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue may have to close it's doors for good soon if the non-profit doesn't get the relief funds it needs to stay afloat.

The zoo has remained open for business but has not seen visitors in weeks due to concerns with the virus. Litte Ponderosa depends on revenue from visitors and events to pay the bills and feed the animals.

"I would be willing to say we're losing $1,000 to $1,500 a day because March, April and May are our months - that's the months we recoup back and get ready for the season," said Zoo Founder James Cox.

The coronavirus pandemic is hitting the zoo especially hard since it has not fully recovered financially from the devastating fire back in 2017.

The zoo said they have enough food to last the animals for a few more weeks, but after that, the future of Little Ponderosa and its animals depends on donations from the community.

"It gets to me when I think about it," said Cox. "I've worked my whole life to get here, and to see it just go away? But you know what, I've got to turn this fear into Faith."

If you would like to help Little Ponderosa, you can assist the zoo by donating food items( vegetables and red meat-no pork) or you can give monetary donations so that they may buy the food.

For any questions about helping call (865) 457-5536.

