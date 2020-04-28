Knoxville area hospitals announce 'phased reopening' of nonessential services

UT Medical Center, East Tennessee Children's Hospital, Tennova Healthcare and Covenant Health all jointly released their plan for a 'phased reopening' of their individual facilities for nonessential services.

The hospitals said they are working together with the Knox County Health Department and local mayors to restart nonessential procedures and services that were temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus.

Here is a list of "support reasonings" the hospitals said they have for reopening these services:

1. Effectively flattening the curve through social distancing

and Knox County’s safer-at-home order

2. Improved COVID-19 testing

3. Aggressive Personal Protective

Equipment (PPE) stewardship by healthcare organizations

4. A relatively low rate of COVID-19 related

hospitalizations and deaths in our area

The hospitals resumed some outpatient diagnostic and clinical services like mammography and outpatient rehabilitation services on April 27, and they expect to restart performing non-essential surgeries and procedures on May 4.

The following procedures will continue to be observed:

-All patients will be asked specific health screening questions related to symptoms of and possibility of

exposure to COVID-19. Patients may be tested for COVID-19 depending on the patient’s overall health

status and clinical guidelines for the procedure or care they are receiving.

- All social distancing guidelines will remain in plac

- Hospital visitation policies will only allow visitors who are determined to be vital to the care of the

patient. Other outpatient services may not allow visitors.

- All visitors should wear a face covering at all times and will be screened prior to facility entry.

- Hospitals will monitor supplies of PPE and adjust procedure schedules if needed to preserve resources

in case of a community surge in COVID-19.

- Hospitals will continually monitor COVID-19 in the community and may limit or stop performing nonessential procedures if a surge or spike in the number of positive cases occurs.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.