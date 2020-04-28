'Little Women Atlanta' star dies at 34

Reality television star Ashley Ross 'Minnie', 34, died Monday night after suffering from injuries from a car crash.

CNN reported that Ross, known as 'Minnie' on Lifetime's hit reality show "Little Women Atlanta" was involved in a car accident in Atlanta around 11 p.m. Sunday. She died the next day at Grandy Hospital, according to her publicist Liz Dixon.

"Ashley was a sweet and kind person with a big heart. She was an advocate for St. Jude and young women," Dixson said. "She will be remembered for her contagious smile."

Lifetime and the Little Women Family are deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of the sudden passing of Ashley Ross, our beloved “Ms. Minnie.” Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends. Ms. Minnie was an amazing talent and a special part of Little Women Atl... pic.twitter.com/GsxLM0pGzn — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) April 28, 2020

