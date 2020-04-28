'Little Women Atlanta' star dies at 34

Ashley Ross ' Minnie' died at age 34. /Source: Lifetime
(CNN) Reality television star Ashley Ross 'Minnie', 34, died Monday night after suffering from injuries from a car crash.

CNN reported that Ross, known as 'Minnie' on Lifetime's hit reality show "Little Women Atlanta" was involved in a car accident in Atlanta around 11 p.m. Sunday. She died the next day at Grandy Hospital, according to her publicist Liz Dixon.

"Ashley was a sweet and kind person with a big heart. She was an advocate for St. Jude and young women," Dixson said. "She will be remembered for her contagious smile."

