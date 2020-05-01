Litton's didn't lay off any employees, they credit customers

Restaurants and businesses in Tennessee are slowly reopening after weeks of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but many had to lay off or furlough employees in the meantime.

One local restaurant says customer loyalty helped them avoid that, however, with their tips.

Barry Litton, the owner of Litton's Market and Restaurant, said they are doing everything to keep their staff and customers safe, but more than anything they wanted to thank their customers for tipping big on carry-out orders.

"The loyalty was immense," Litton said. "The amount of tipping that they did to keep everybody up to par was really overboard. We are able to take care of everybody," he said.

For right now, the restaurant's hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

