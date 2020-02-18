Live mortar from WWII discovered in Lebanon

A Lebanon resident using a metal detector made quite the discovery behind the Hartman Plantation Monday.

Lebanon police said the person found a World War II mortar round leftover from when the area was used as a training grounds.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials sent a Bomb Tech Liason, along with Fort Campbell representatives to confirm the discovery was actually a live mortar round.

Officials said the mortar was too unstable to move a long distance, so it was moved to a safe area and detonated. The blast was heard from a distance and police said many residents were alarmed by the noise.

Police said the area was searched for other mortars before the scene was deemed safe.

