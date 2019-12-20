Local East TN author creates 'Night before Christmas' project

A local East Tennessee author created a project this holiday season for children who are sick or injured and need to be seen at the LeConte Medical Center Emergency Room during the holidays.

The author, Elyse Bruce, an author of the Missy Barrett fictional books, created the Missy Barrett and Friends' Night before Christmas Project.

The project is in honor of Bruce's son's childhood years. Her son is diagnosed with autism and Myasthenia Gravis, a rare, incurable, life-threatening neuromuscular autoimmune disease.

The project consists of 32 totes put together for each child including items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, soft tissues and more.

Click here to read more about Missy Barrett's Christmas project.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

