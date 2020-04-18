East Tennessee nurse making a difference battling on the front lines

Jana Lewis has completed her first week in New York assisting coronavirus patients.

The registered nurse, says so far, the majority of the patients that come into the emergency room are those diagnosed with the virus.

"It's really been a whirlwind. This emergency room has been so busy, swamped and bombarded by different COVID-19 cases."said Jana Lewis, Knoxville Area Registered Nurse.

Lewis says she and other healthcare workers are required to wear PPE while working twelve and thirteen hour shifts, taking care of the high volume of patients that come through the doors.

"It's just really sad because a lot of the people that come in, that aren't able to breathe, are my age or younger. " said Lewis.

Lewis will spend 7 more weeks in Brooklyn, helping to aid patients.

