Morristown NWS radar going 'dark' for refurbishment

A lot of us head to the family doctor once a year for the annual check-up. After all, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

The same is true for big machinery. Now the National Service Radar at Morristown is getting its own preventative maintenance, so that it can scan East Tennessee's skies for years to come.

So what's the problem? Our constantly-scanning local radar beam will be down during its maintenance for up to five days next week.

Here's what our friends at NWS Morristown said about the check-up: "Although the form, fit and function of the transmitter will remain the same, old breakers and cables original to the radar will be replaced with modern fuses and new cables."

"So, this work will not introduce any new operational capabilities with the radar, but it will help keep the 23-year-old radar operating smoothly for another 20+ years."

That means your weather app and TV weather report will look slightly different next week. Unless you're an eagle-eye weather watcher, you truly may never notice the difference. The closest radars to East Tennessee, apart from any the military has, are at Jackson, Kentucky, in Nashville and in Greenville-Spartanburg.

Radar sends its beam out at increasing angles from the ground. The farther the beam goes from the radar, the higher the beam will be off the ground. That, coupled with the curvature of the Earth, means that a radar may not 'see' a storm far away. That's why we need a network of radars to see all storms.

Next week, parts of East Tennessee will be in what meteorologists call a 'radar hole.' Your app and WVLT's fancy weather computers can only see the storms radar receives from its pings. If a storm is too shallow, those far-away radars may miss them.

It's only for a work-week and the experienced WVLT Weather team will still know where storms are likely to form!

