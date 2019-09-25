Local design companies giving away free art supplies

Two members of the Interior Design Association are hosting their annual Zero Landfill event on Saturday.

The group has received generous donations from local art and architecture companies that they will give away to local teachers and artists. The items donated range from carpet and fabric samples to brand new floor tiles. These are items local companies have no use for and would typically throw in the trash, but by donating to this event, they are helping reduce landfill waste.

"It helps the teachers a lot. I've been corresponding with some teachers that are very grateful to have these resources because they may not have them. Anything free for teachers helps them and the load on the community from having to supply in other ways." said Whitney Kaul.

The ladies started collecting the art supplies this week and will accept any donations up until the day of the event.

The supplies are being kept in the storage room of a local business located at 320 Nancy Lynn Lane in suite 9. Anyone is welcome to stop by get art supplies on Saturday, September 28 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., while supplies last.

