East Tennessee band receives Grammy nomination

East Tennessee's very own Po' Ramblin' Boys have been nominated in the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The band has been nominated for 'Best Bluegrass Album' along with four others who were also nominated.

The category is described as "albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings," according to the Grammy's website.

According to the group's website they have recently signed a deal with Rounder Records while also taking their love for bluegrass across the world on tour.

