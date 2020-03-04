Josh Dobbs supports local basketball player with Alopecia

Former Tennessee Quarterback, Josh Dobbs showed support for a Carter high school basketball player who has the same condition, Alopecia.

Wise word there @Tyhurst_11. It is amazing how ignorant people can be towards others just because they lack the ability to grow hair. I’m sure those students wish they had half your ability Ty! Keep balling! If you ever need anything, I’m here for you! @NAAF_org #family�� https://t.co/jf5bKceZNC — Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) February 27, 2020

Dobbs said, "Continue to be Strong & Confident in the face of ignorance."

Ty Hurst, a high school senior, was diagnosed with Alopecia, a condition in which hair is lost from some or all areas of the body when he was about a year old.

According to Hurst, it is personal when the insults hit at him on the court.

Hurst said the insults fuel his fire on the court and motivate him to win on the court.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.