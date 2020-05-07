Knoxville comic book business seeing nationwide sales during pandemic

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has proved devastating for some businesses, one local comic shop is explaining how their business is actually doing well during this time.

Tall Man Toys and Comics has seen a recent increase in the want for their products during the pandemic. They say with people stuck in quarantine, and everything already stocked online, a lot of people have been jumping at the opportunity to get their hands on new comics.

"A lot of people are grabbing back issues and since the website is available nationwide, we've been selling out to areas heavily affected. New York, LA, pretty much every state has been buying comic books from us at this time," said owner Mike Hermann.

The store is still open as well, for curbside pickup and inside visits by appointment only. Hermann says the store has been so busy they've had to hire employees to help get the products out.

