The hands-free law was recently enacted in Tennessee, and a Sevierville corn maze is spreading the word.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Kyker Farms Corn Maze created an intricate picture to promote the hands-free law, which makes it illegal to drive with devices in your hands.

The corn maze is located off the Winfield Dunn Parkway and is open from Sept. 28 to Oct. 31.

Learn more here.

