Local dancer to be in Macy's parade

A local dancer is taking her talents to one of the biggest stages. Pigeon Forge High School student Megan Fee has been wowing people with her dance for years. Now, she'll be performing during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York!

Source: (WVLT)

Fee was one of 600 people specially selected from around the country as part of the Spirit of America dance team.

"I sent in a video audition and a few weeks later I heard I was accepted, which I was not expecting and so I am just so thrilled and it is an honor to dance," said Fee.

You can see her dance in person soon, during the Nutcracker at Country Tonite in Pigeon Forge.

