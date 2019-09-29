National Coffee Day freebies and deals

Sunday is National Coffee Day and companies are offering coffee lovers plenty of deals to keep them caffeinated through the weekend.

According to the National Coffee Association, Americans drink nearly 400 million cups of coffee per day, which makes the U.S. the leading consumer of coffee in the world.

Here are local deals to celebrate National Coffee Day:

Barnes & Noble: Customers get a free hot or iced tall coffee with the purchase of any bake case item from a Barnes & Noble Café on National Coffee Day.

Baskin Robbins: Guests can pick up a Small Cappuccino Blast for just $2.99.

Bojangles’: It's Bo-time, the fast-food chain is offering $1 any size of its signature Bo’Town Roasters coffee through the end of the year.

Cracker Barrel: In celebration of National Coffee Day, the restaurant is offering a special Pumpkin Pie Latte in stores.

Duck Donuts: Duck Donuts got creative on National Coffee Day. Instead of a plain cup of joe, they are serving a powdered sugar donut with a dollop of buttercream delicately placed in the center, sprinkled with coffee grinds.

Dunkin’: This year Dunkin’ is celebrating National Coffee Day with a special buy one, get one offer. Customers will get one free hot coffee with the purchase of a hot coffee.

Hardee's

The fast-food chain is offering one free coffee of any size or flavor with the purchase of another beverage or food item.

Krispy Kreme: Coffee lovers can get the whole package with both a free small coffee and glazed donut on National Coffee Day.

Pilot J: Pilot is offering a free cup of the “best coffee on the interstate.” Guests can grab their free cup of any hot or cold coffee (any size!) on Sunday through the Pilot Flying J app.

