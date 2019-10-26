Knoxville employee brings his own color, beautification to the city

Gregory Blankenship has been making Knoxville beautiful for many years.

He owns a local greenhouse , Gregory's Greenhouse Productions located in downtown Knoxville, where he grows flowers he plants for the city.

Blankenship is responsible for many of the colorful arrangements and landscaping you will find around downtown Knoxville and many local apartment buildings.

He says he was born with a green thumb and has been using his gift ever since to touch the lives of others.

"They walk by and they're like 'oh that's nice' and they get this great feeling about the earth and who they are and the energy that the plants give off, so it's a really nice feeling to be able to do that." said Blankenship.

Blankenship likes to have fun on the job, but his main goal is to do the work he says he was called to do.

"Take care of my garden, plant these plants, share a part of me through what you're doing in plants and growing and color." said Blankenship. "I feel like I think the Bible says that they will look upon the Earth and know that there's a God".

You can find Blankenship around downtown this week switching the planters, bringing fall colors to the downtown area.

