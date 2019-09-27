Local girl with rare heart defect finally gets transplant

It has been a difficult six years for the family of six-year-old Khori Overholt, of Cocke County.

Her mom, Tomara Norton, said her daughter was born in January 2014 with no complications, but it didn't take long for doctors to notice that her child had what they believed was a heart murmur.

Norton said doctors performed tests on her newborn baby and later told her that what Khori had was worse. It was a rare heart defect called L Transposition of the great vessels.

By the time she turned two, Khori had her first open heart surgery to "train" her heart for a future surgery. This means her heart was flipped when she was born. Khori's aunt, a nurse at the University of Tennessee, said, "The left ventricle is supposed to pump to the body, and the right to the lungs, but it did not do that. It was the opposed, which in turn caused it to fail."

In January of 2019, Khori had another open heart surgery for a double switch. Norton said her daughter did well through that surgery, but got worse afterwards.

"Come March, Khori still wasn't getting her appetite back, which was normal," Norton said. "Then mid-May, she had lost 13 pounds in two months. Mid-May, she passed out." When that happened, Norton said Khori was rushed to the hospital.

After Khori passed out, Norton said the doctors came to them with bad news. "Her heart doctor came to us and immediately admitted her into the hospital because her heart was failing."

"Khori was lifeless," Norton said. "She's normally a very prissy, sassy little girl. She lost weight and her personality. She just wasn't up to do anything."

Shortly after that, Norton said she was transported via ambulance to Vanderbilt in Nashville where the family waited for something good to happen.

Three months of waiting brought Khori and her family a gift--a heart.

"We have been here three months waiting on a heart transplant. Got the call for a match on September 21. Got the transplant on September 22," Norton said.

Since getting the transplant, Norton said Khori has improved. "Khori has done absolutely amazing."

Norton said Khori was discharged from the ICU unit three days after the transplant, and they hope to go home soon.

Norton said a restaurant in Newport, The Fox and Hound, is hosting a benefit ride for the family to cover Khori's medical expenses. The benefit is on October 5 at 11 a.m.

All proceeds go to Norton and Khori.

