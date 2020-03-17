Knoxville pharmacy hiring, expanding delivery service

Despite some places cutting back on employees, one local business is looking to hire.

Mac's Pharmacy is extending its medication delivery service to all of Knox, Blount and Anderson Counties as the coronavirus continues to spread.

To keep up with demand, they'll need to hire more drivers.

"We’re looking to add delivery drivers as the need arises," Mike Wilhoit said. "We’re committed to the needs of the community and ensuring through these difficult times getting them the medications they need.”

He said many people, including the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, are being told to stay home.

"It takes people in the community to step up and through these difficult times and that’s exactly what we’re doing," Wilhoit said. "We want to ensure that the community has access to medications and that’s why we’re taking these steps to ensure that.”

If you're interested in a job, you can call 865-524-3453 or email info@macspharmacy.com.

