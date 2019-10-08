Local radio host vows to live on top of car dealership's roof until Vols win

Vol fans are frustrated with the season, but some are feeling optimistic the team is in a position to turn a corner. Tyler Ivens, morning sports radio host for WNML is so confident he's vowed to live on top of a roof until the Vols get another win.

"Back in the late 80's there was a national sports radio host who went on a billboard when they were having a rough season with Johnny Majors. So, you take that story and it reemerging on top of what's happening locally and it manifested between my co-hosts and I. Toyota Knoxville finally said put your money where your mouth is."

So we found Ivens, camped out on top of Toyota Knoxville's roof. The roof aligns with a noisy I-40. Iven's said he was fed up with negative fans.

"I obviously grew up a Tennessee fan. I've done everything outside of small jumps in my career to get back here and I understand UT fans are frustrated because I've been there through the highs and lows with them. But, if you'll allow it - you don't need to go chicken little. Jeremy Pruitt has coached 17 games. You see the reactions from players after that game with Georgia- even though they had a tough second half. Some tweets from those players thanking fans for coming out- they're so close. That's a night and day difference," said Ivens.

"Not only do I need to put up or shut up, but if I was confident at all they could get a win- Mississippi State- after how they played against Georgia. Who in their right mind would come up here if they didn't believe they could win?"

Ivens set up a tent with an air mattress inside and is broadcasting from the roof. He said a few people have dropped off meals but he has snacks to hold him over.

"It's fall. It's cold. It was chilly last night. I had to put a sleep mask over my eyes because it's bright. Am I out trying to say I'm not going to come down till they win a National Title? No, but we all know they're in a position now and they're getting better."

