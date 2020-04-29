Knoxville's Red Onion Pizza offers masks with food

Businesses are working hard and creatively to serve customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: WVLT

One Knoxville restaurant is making sure its customers can stay safe and well-fed.

WVLT News Anchor Harry Sullivan spoke with the owners of the Red Onion Pizzeria on Sutherland Avenue about a new venture they've launched--pizza and masks.

With every food order, customers can receive a free homemade mask from the shop. The restaurant had been selling takeout orders, but they'll reopen when it's allowed in Knoxville.

Restaurant owner Seire Mesood and her husband have owned the Red Onion for nearly three decades and say they've always looked out for their customers.

These days Seire says, "They come to buy my food, and I give them the mask, they go home happy. I love that. Maybe they remember me, this is more important. My customer is very important to me."

So far, Seire said she has made more than 80 masks for her customers. They come free with every order, or you can buy them for $5. If you're looking for a great deal, the restaurant is located at 3625 Southerland Avenue in Knoxville.

