Scientist claims racial discrimination by guest at Knoxville fitness center

An Oak Ridge National Labs scientist created an online petition after he claims he was racially discriminated against at a Knoxville fitness center.

Dr. Vinit Sharma is a Computational Scientist at the University of Tennessee and ORNL's Joint Institue for Computational Sciences in Oak Ridge.

Sharma said he moved to the U.S. more than 8 years ago.

On Feb. 12, Sharma said he was the victim of a hate incident for the first time since moving to the U.S. According to the petition, the incident happened at the Fort Sanders Health & Fitness Center.

Sharma said he entered the fitness center like usual and placed a few of his belongings on a bench. The petition said another man sitting on the same bench threw Sharma's phone, keys and other items on the floor.

Sharma said he attempted to talk to the person when the individual said "I did that to you. You people deserve that." The man reportedly began to use expletives when speaking to Sharma.

According to the petition, the man began approaching Sharma, who said he then decided to contact the front desk and report the incident because he feared for his safety.

Sharma said the supervisor called security and talked to witnesses about the incident, but the man had already left the facility.

"It's been 48 hours since the incident occurred and I am still shaking inside and out," Sharma said. "This is serious, not because this happened to me, but this can happen to anyone who looks different."

Sharma's petition included a statement requesting the management of the fitness center to:

- " Issue a strong statement condemning the incident that occurred on Wednesday, February 12 at the health club. Statement to be circulated to the entire membership to assure all members that the health club welcomes all individuals irrespective of their ethnicity, race, culture, sexual orientation or religion."

- "Include language in their new membership contract that any acts of discrimination based on ethnicity, race, culture, sexual orientation or religion will not be tolerated at the health club and serious actions will be taken against any individual exhibiting discriminatory behavior towards other members."

Sharma is calling on members of the community to sign the petition in an attempt to get a response from the management team at Fort Sanders Health and Fitness Club.

So far, more than 5,000 community members have signed the petition. Sharma's goal is to get 7,500 signatures.

