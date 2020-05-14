Local woman crafts new shopping cart gadget to keep people safe

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the surge of deliveries for food and even groceries has grown quite popular. However, not as many people have access to simply placing these orders online, and many still would prefer to go to the store and pick out their items in their own time.

One woman, Robin Gordon-Lee (Bobbee Lee), decided to make a product to help out those who still needed to go inside a store for groceries.

Major retailers are doing their best to keep carts disinfected, however, some still are wary of touching the carts, even though that may be impossible to avoid.

Lee decided she would create a sleeve that would slip over the cart handle so shoppers can have peace of mind when pushing their carts around.

"I went from being a non-essential work to practically an essential worker with this Lil gadget I’ve put together, to assist us in having a little more comfort when it comes to us getting used to what may become our new normal," said Lee.

The sleeves are made from 100% cotton so they can be washed or sprayed down with disinfectant to keep them fresh.

