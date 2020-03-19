Sevier County spring-breakers put neighbors on edge

Spring breakers haven't let coronavirus fears stop their vacations to the mountains.

Sevier County officials warned people to stay home and follow the CDC's guidelines, but said they don't have the authority to force businesses to shut down or people to leave.

Some of the county's biggest attractions announced they would have temporary closures because of health concerns.

Noel Guilbo lives in Sevier County. She said the vacationers aren't following CDC protocol, and it's causing locals to worry.

"When you see tons of people flowing into town from all the states that have already been closed down and are supposed to be on restrictions, that's a big fear for us," said Guilbo.

She remembers a family of 22 people who visited the business where she worked. They told her they had left Indiana and had been traveling for days.

"Who knows who is contaminated and who is not or who is washing their hands and taking care of themselves and who is not," said Guilbo.

She said they keep expressing frustrations that they wanted a fun vacation, but the attractions have closed. She explained they were closed because of safety concerns.

"It's a fear for us here now. We want the guests here, it's not that. We just don't want people who have been traveling for a while," said Guilbo.

Guilbo said she's heard of other states limiting travel. She wants to know if and when Tennessee will do the same.

