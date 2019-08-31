'Long Live Zach Munday': friends raise money for Gibbs memorial garden

Alexus Tate takes a look through her pictures, Saturday at the University of Tennessee. She's a freshman at UT. Pictures from high school are now all a memory.

One of Alexus's good friends, Zach Munday, is also a memory. The 15-year-old Gibbs football player died in May.

"People told me Zach is in the hospital; it's serious," Tate said. "Most importantly I wanted to know, why Zach? He was such an amazing person."

According to recently released court documents, a fight broke out during a party at a Gibbs home back in May. Dozens of Gibbs High School students were there. Documents show Zach's head hit the pavement, which eventually caused his death.

"We've been waiting since May to figure what's next," Tate said.

That answer came in court Thursday. Isaiah Brooks and Chelsea Hopson pleaded guilty for their roles in his death. According to the documents, 'immediate treatment' could've saved Zach's life.

"That breaks my heart the most," Tate said. "We can't bring Zach back. If they do time and get out, they have the rest of their lives left. They can get married, have kids. They can do all those things. Zach was 15-years-old when he got taken away from us."

Zach is a memory Tate will hold onto. She's now selling #LLZM sweatshirts online, which stand for 'Long Live Zach Munday'.

The money raised will go towards a Gibbs Memorial Garden honoring Zach's life along with five other Gibbs High School students who've recently passed away for other reasons.

In only a few weeks, Tate says they've raised about $1,000.

"He was always there for you and made sure everybody had a great time."