Study: Long work hours linked to high blood pressure

Longer hours at work have been linked to high blood pressure, according to new research.

A new study released by the American Heart Association reported that working 49 hours or more per week is linked to a 66 percent higher chance of getting hypertension.

CBS News reported that there's a greater likelihood of developing "masked hypertension," which often isn't detected during routine doctor visits.

The report tracked more than 3,500 white-collar employees at three public institutions in Quebec over a five-year period. Researchers controlled for factors including age, gender, education, occupation, smoking status, body mass index, job level stress and other factors.

The leader of the study, Xavier Trudel, said hypertension and masked hypertension puts patients at a higher risk for cardiovascular disease. He said other factors beyond work, such as family life, could play a part.

"People should be aware that long work hours might affect their heart health, and if they're working long hours they should ask their doctors about checking their blood pressure over time with a wearable monitor," Trudel said.

