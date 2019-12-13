Longtime Gatlinburg artist dies

Longtime Gatlinburg artiest Jim Gray passed away on Tuesday in Nashville after a battle with dementia, he was 87.

The Jim Gray Gallery in Gatlinburg features his paintings and sculptures.

Gray's stunning works included everything from the beauty of the smoky mountains to the rocky coast of Maine.

He completed bronze sculptures of Dolly Parton, Alex Hailey, and president Andrew Johnson.

In 2003 gray was honored with Tennessee’s highest artistic award and the Distinguished Artist Award.

