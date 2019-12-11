Lonsdale Community Center set to open

Building a community center in Lonsdale has been talked about for years. On Thursday, that's becoming a reality.

The new facility offers a variety of programs for people of all ages (Source: WVLT)

The finishing touches are underway for the Haslam-Sansom Ministry Complex in Lonsdale.

"Nothing like this. Nothing. We played sports coming up, we always had to leave Lonsdale and go somewhere else to play," said Lynn Clemons.

The community center will be a first for Lynn Clemons who grew up playing pick-up football on a sand lot where the building sits now.

"So this is sort of a good feeling for me to see this going on," said Clemons.

Emerald Youth Foundation is operating the new facility.

"It is a great gift to have the opportunity to operate and open this facility," said Kevin DuBose, Director of Area Ministries.

DuBose explained they'll have after school sports, arts and faith-based classes.

"Whatever a kid wants to try his hand at or her hand at we will have it here," said DuBose.

It will provide a structured outlet to keep kids safe.

"Well, I hope it settles down because there's been a lot of violence within our community," explained Clemons.

It will even give adults a new gathering spot and a cafe inside.

"There's not a coffee shop in this neighborhood, but we hope that one day we'll be able to have a connection point for people to meet and have conversations," said DuBose.

The center is 30,000 square feet and cost more than $8,000,000.

"It is our goal to raise up a large number of young people who not only love Jesus, but know exactly who they are, know exactly what they're called to do. And have the opportunities to pursue their dreams," said DuBose.

"That's what we're looking for, is a community that's invested in your kids," said Clemons.

The grand opening will happen Thursday, December 12th at 4 p.m.

